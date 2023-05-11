Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express likely to be flagged off next week: Check fare, timings and route details

The Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express train will cover about 502 km in less than six hours, which is lesser than the time taken by the current fastest train, the Shatabdi Express which takes 7:35 hours to cover the same distance. This will be the first semi-high-speed train for the South Eastern Railway (SER) zone.

The Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express is likely to be flagged off by PM Modi next week. The semi-high-speed train will be the 17th Vande Bharat Express to be launched and this will be the first such train for Odisha.

The Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express will likely begin operations on May 15, Zee News reported citing sources.

The Indian Railways conducted the trial run of the Vande Bharat train, which is the second semi-high-speed train for West Bengal, in April.