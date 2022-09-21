Howrah-Delhi rail route affected as goods train derails in Bihar's Sasaram, no casualties reported

Mini
The incident took place at around 6:30 am near the Kumau station in Bihar's Rohtas that has now led to operations being halted on the Gaya-DDU rail section of Howrah-New Delhi have been stalled.
Around twenty coaches of a goods train were derailed on the Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction to Gaya junction (DDU-Gaya) rail route early morning on Wednesday.
"20 coaches of a goods train derailed on the DDU-Gaya rail route at around 6.30 am near the Kumau station (Rohtas district of Bihar) of DDU-Gaya rail route," Indian Railway DRM DDU informed.
No casualties were reported in the incident.
Earlier on September 12, a passenger train from Visakhapatnam to Kirandul derailed between the Jeypore-Chatriput stations in Odisha.
-More details are awaited
