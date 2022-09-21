    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Howrah-Delhi rail route affected as goods train derails in Bihar's Sasaram, no casualties reported

    Howrah-Delhi rail route affected as goods train derails in Bihar's Sasaram, no casualties reported

    Howrah-Delhi rail route affected as goods train derails in Bihar's Sasaram, no casualties reported
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The incident took place at around 6:30 am near the Kumau station in Bihar's Rohtas that has now led to operations being halted on the Gaya-DDU rail section of Howrah-New Delhi have been stalled.

    Around twenty coaches of a goods train were derailed on the Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction to Gaya junction (DDU-Gaya) rail route early morning on Wednesday. 
    "20 coaches of a goods train derailed on the DDU-Gaya rail route at around 6.30 am near the Kumau station (Rohtas district of Bihar) of DDU-Gaya rail route," Indian Railway DRM DDU informed.
    The incident took place at around 6:30 am near the Kumau station in Bihar's Rohtas that has now led to operations being halted on the Gaya-DDU rail section of Howrah-New Delhi route.
    No casualties were reported in the incident.
    Earlier on September 12, a passenger train from Visakhapatnam to Kirandul derailed between the Jeypore-Chatriput stations in Odisha.
    -More details are awaited
    Also Read: Ratan Tata named chairman of PM-Cares fund
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Indian RailwaysTrain Accident

    Previous Article

    Rains lash parts of Delhi NCR — Other areas where IMD issued heavy showers alert

    Next Article

    HSBC Global expects IT sector margins to remain under pressure

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng