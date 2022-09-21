Howrah-Delhi rail route affected as goods train derails in Bihar's Sasaram, no casualties reported

By Sangam Singh

Around twenty coaches of a goods train were derailed on the Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction to Gaya junction (DDU-Gaya) rail route early morning on Wednesday.

"20 coaches of a goods train derailed on the DDU-Gaya rail route at around 6.30 am near the Kumau station (Rohtas district of Bihar) of DDU-Gaya rail route," Indian Railway DRM DDU informed.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

