How to use Aadhar biometric locking system; a step-by-step guide

Aadhaar has become a common tool for availing many services nowadays. With the frequent use of the ID, it is important to prevent any sort of misuse or unauthorised use. For this, the UIDAI has introduced a feature where Aadhaar holders can temporarily lock their biometrics, after which the ID cannot be used to perform any authentication. This can be later unlocked as per the convenience of the Aadhaar holder. This feature will prevent the misuse of an Aadhaar number.

Locking/unlocking biometrics is a very simple and easy process and can be done online.

Here’s how to lock Aadhar biometrics online:

Step 1: Visit UIDAI’s direct portal for locking/unlocking Aadhar at https://resident.uidai.gov.in/bio-lock

Step 2: Click on ‘My Aadhar Tab’ under the ‘Aadhar Services Section’ and click on ‘Lock/Unlock Biometrics.’

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar number, Captcha code and click on ‘Send OTP.’

Step 4: Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number in the specified box.

Step 5: Click the login button and enter the 4-digit security code displayed on the screen and click on ‘Enable’ button.

Step 6: Your biometrics will be locked, and you will have to unlock to access them again.

How to unlock Aadhar biometrics online:

Step 1: Visit UIDAI’s direct portal for locking/unlocking Aadhar.

Step 2: Click on ‘My Aadhar Tab’ under the ‘Aadhar Services Section’ and click on ‘Lock/Unlock Biometrics’

Step 3: Click on 'Unlock UID' and enter the virtual ID and the security code displayed on the screen

Step 4: Click 'Send OTP' and enter the ‘OTP’ received, then click on ‘submit’

Step 5: Your Aadhaar number will be unlocked temporarily

Once a user enables the Biometric Locking System, the unlock feature will only be temporary. It will unlock biometrics for 10 minutes and the locking date and time will be mentioned on the screen. To stop this, users can permanently disable the locking system via the UIDAI portal.

In order to use the Biometric Locking System, Aadhaar holders need to create a Virtual ID (VID).

Here’s how to create a VID

Step 1: Visit UIDAI’s website. and click on ‘Virtual ID (VID) Generator’ under ‘My Aadhaar’ tab in the ‘Aadhaar Services’ section

Step 2: Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number in the specified field

Step 3: Enter Captcha code in the specified field and click on ‘send OTP’

Step 5: Enter the OTP received and click on ‘Submit’ button