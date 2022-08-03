How to link your voter ID with Aadhaar card?

The Election Commission (EC) of India has started a drive to link Voter ID with Aadhaar in several states. The exercise, said the EC, is being done to establish the identity of electors and authenticate the entries in the electoral roll.
According to the EC, the drive will help in the “identification of registration of the name of the same person in more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency”. In December last year, the Lok Sabha had passed the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, which authorised the linking of Aadhaar with Voter IDs.
To carry out the exercise, EC has set up camps in different states to help people link their Voter ID cards with Aadhaar cards. The whole process can also be undertaken online by submitting form 6B with all necessary documents. All the details regarding the ECI's drive to link Voter ID with Aadhaar can be found on the National Voters' Services Portal - nvsp.in.
While the government has clarified that the sharing of Aadhaar details will be voluntary, voters will have to give sufficient reason for not linking the unique identification number to their voter ID cards.
Here is how to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
What is Form 6B?
The Election Commission has introduced a new form to weed out duplicate entries in the electoral roll. According to the EC, Forms 6, 7, 8 have been modified and a new Form 6B has been introduced for the collection of Aadhaar data of electors to make the forms for registration of electors user-friendly.
Form 6B is available on the ECI/CEO websites and on GARUDA, NVSP, VHA etc. for online filling of Aadhaar. Those who prefer the offline route can submit a hard copy of Form 6B to booth-level officers. These officers have been asked to digitise the collected forms within seven days of their receipt.