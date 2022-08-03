How to link your voter ID with Aadhaar card?

The Election Commission (EC) of India has started a drive to link Voter ID with Aadhaar in several states. The exercise, said the EC, is being done to establish the identity of electors and authenticate the entries in the electoral roll.

According to the EC, the drive will help in the “identification of registration of the name of the same person in more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency”. In December last year, the Lok Sabha had passed the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, which authorised the linking of Aadhaar with Voter IDs.

To carry out the exercise, EC has set up camps in different states to help people link their Voter ID cards with Aadhaar cards. The whole process can also be undertaken online by submitting form 6B with all necessary documents. All the details regarding the ECI's drive to link Voter ID with Aadhaar can be found on the National Voters' Services Portal - nvsp.in.

While the government has clarified that the sharing of Aadhaar details will be voluntary, voters will have to give sufficient reason for not linking the unique identification number to their voter ID cards.

Here is how to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online

Visit the official website of the National Voter's Service Portal (NVSP) - nvsp.in.

Log in to the portal and go to the "Search in Electoral Roll" option on the homepage.

Feed in personal details and enter the Aadhaar number.

After entering Aadhar details, you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number or email.

To authenticate, enter the OTP. Once you do that, your Voter ID card will be linked to the Aadhaar card.

What is Form 6B?

The Election Commission has introduced a new form to weed out duplicate entries in the electoral roll. According to the EC, Forms 6, 7, 8 have been modified and a new Form 6B has been introduced for the collection of Aadhaar data of electors to make the forms for registration of electors user-friendly.