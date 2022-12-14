Homeindia news

How to get your pet dog registered in Noida?

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 14, 2022 6:25:41 PM IST (Published)

Noida authority has made it mandatory for all pet dogs to be registered before January 31, 2023.

The Noida authority made the registration of pet dogs mandatory earlier this month under its new pet policy. The authority has asked all owners to register their pets by January 31, 2023.  Failure to register pets before the deadline will attract a penalty starting from Rs 200.

Here is how to register your pet online
Step 1: Download the Noida Authority Pet Registration Application (NAPR) from the Google Plays or the Appstore.
Step 2: Install the app and sign up by providing your mobile number and name and OTP.
Step 3: Click on the ‘new registration’ option displayed on the home screen of the app.
ALSO READ: Noida pet owners to pay Rs 10,000 fine if pet attacks people/animals and other guidelines
Step 4: A detailed application form for the registration of pets will open. Enter all the required details of your pet like its name, age, breed, sex, vaccination date, and photos, and upload the required documents.
Step 5: After filling out the application form, click on proceed to payment option.
Step 6: Read all the terms and conditions and click on ‘I Agree’.
Step 7: Choose the desired payment options from debit card, UPI, SAMPAY, etc.
Step 8: Make the payment for the registration and keep the screenshot of your payment for reference.
ALSO READ: Pet registration in Noida mandatory by Jan 31, penalty on delay
The annual registration fee per pet in Noida is Rs 500 which is payable in the month of April every year.
Mandatory sterilisation and vaccination
All pets must be mandatorily vaccinated against rabies as per the new pet policy. The policy has also made sterilisation mandatory for all pet dogs. A penalty of Rs 2,000 per month will be imposed on those who fail to do so.
The new pet policy also states that the owner of a pet will be liable to pay a compensation of Rs 10,000 to the victim if their pet attacks/bites any person. The additional cost of the victim's treatment will also be borne by the pet owner.
Late Registration Penalty
Those who fail to register their pets by January 31, 2023, will be fined Rs 200 which must be paid along with the registration fee of Rs 500. The initial penalty will be applicable till February 28. A delay after February will result in an additional registration fee of Rs 700, as well as a penalty of Rs 10 per day until March 31, 2023.
ALSO READ: Explained: The stray dog menace and what is the solution
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
