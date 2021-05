The Phase 3 vaccination drive for people in the age group of 18-44 was launched from May 1 amid an outcry over the shortage of jabs in several states. While some states have started the vaccination drive, the beneficiaries are having a tough time locating centres that cater to everyone above the age of 18.

Here are a few apps and websites that may come in handy to locate the nearest vaccination centres. Some also help find essential medical items.

CoWIN/Aarogya Setu

The CoWIN website is the only government-approved platform for online registration for vaccination. It can also be accessed through the Aarogya Setu app. After online registration for vaccination, anyone can choose a schedule at the local vaccination centre in the area. The app gives a list of vaccination centres with addresses.

Google Maps

Google's navigation application show you the nearest vaccination centres. Google has rolled out the new feature in Google Search and Google Maps. A search for COVID-19 vaccine location on Google Maps will show all the vaccination centres nearby.

WhatsApp

The popular instant messaging app can also be used to locate the nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre by using a chatbot. Simply save the official Government of India's Corona helpdesk number (+91 9013151515) to your phone and start a chat. The chatbot will soon respond, giving you relevant information based on your choices.

WhatsApp chatbots can also be used to find other essential medical items like oxygen, drugs, and even hospital beds.

FindSlot.in

This website uses the open CoWIN API to help you find the nearest vaccination centre by looking through districts or pin codes.

Getjab.in

Unlike the CoWIN and Findslot websites, the Getjab online platform notifies users by email when there's an empty vaccination slot available. Users need to register in order to receive the alerts through the website, which claims that user data will not be shared or sold.

Under45.in

Under45 provides alerts on available slots for vaccination at a nearest centre, but it doesn't need personal information such as name or phone number to send out the alerts.