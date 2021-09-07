NEET 2021 admit card: How and from where to download

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2021 examination will be conducted on September 12. The NEET-UG exam 2021 will be conducted in 13 languages with Punjabi and Malayam being the new additions, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had announced in July. He had added that a new exam centre for the NEET has been opened in Kuwait to facilitate the Indian student community in the Middle East.

The exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in a single shift, from 2 pm to 5 pm. It will consist of one question paper having 180 questions in Multiple Choice Questions(MCQs) format.

The NTA released the admit card on September 6. Students can download the admit cards through the official website as they will not be sent through the post or any other service.

Here's how to download the admit card:

Go to the official website of the NTA NEET - neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Download Admit Card of NEET (UG)- 2021'

Candidates will be asked to fill in the required details

Enter your registration details

Click on the 'submit' tab

Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card

The printout of the admit card is required for entry in the examination hall and for future references as well.

In case any student is facing difficulty in downloading the admit card, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.

Last year, the examination was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 13.66 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam of whom 7,71,500 qualified.

—With inputs from PTI