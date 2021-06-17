How to book COVID-19 vaccine slots using Paytm? Here's a step-by-step guide

Those who have been finding it difficult to book COVID-19 vaccine slots on the CoWin portal or Aarogya Setu app can now do it on Paytm. The Fintech giant said that its users will now be able to “search, discover and book their vaccination slots” for both Covishield and Covaxin at the nearest centre via the app.

The announcement comes after the Centre, in May last week, introduced fresh guidelines for the integration of CoWIN with third-party developers, paving the way for the latter to provide vaccine bookings.

Commenting on the development, a Paytm spokesperson told PTI, "It is our endeavour to help India come out of this pandemic a lot stronger. Our vaccine finder will help citizens seamlessly book slots at the nearest centre and get vaccinated."

Here are the steps to book a vaccine slot on Paytm:

Step 1: Go to the Paytm app

Step 2: Click on the 'Vaccine Slot Finder' option and then on appointment booking capability

Step 3: Find vaccine slots in their nearby vaccination centres through PIN code or by the district

Step 4: Select your age group and fill in if it will be your first or second vaccine dose

Step 5: Select your preferred time slot and book

If vaccine slots are not available in your area/district, you can click on the 'notify me when slots are available' option to get alerts.

India has vaccinated 21.56 crore with the first dose and 4.96 crore with the second dose till June 16, according to the latest government data.