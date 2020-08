India's 74th Independence day is around the corner and with the fight against COVID-19 continuing, this year's function at Red Fort will be different from the earlier years with extra precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

While, there will be a small gathering at the Red Fort this year, in line with Home Ministry guidelines, the people have been requested to stay home for the celebrations in view of the pandemic.

The function will include PM Narendra Modi's speech, a 21-gun salute during the hoisting of the flag, national anthem, and release of tricolor balloons.

Here are a few key changes:

1) Only 250 guests have been invited to join the function at the Red Fort as against 1,000 people invited every year.

2) 350 Delhi police officers have been kept in quarantine who will be the guard of honour at the Red Fort.

3) No school children are allowed at the function this year. Schools have been advised to hold online programs for Independence day.

4) The function will have no food stalls and the food will be served in sealed packets.

5) During the ‘At Home’ function in Rashtrapati Bhavan, the focus will be on India’s “Corona Warriors”, with invitations likely to be extended to medical professionals