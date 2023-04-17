How Slam Out Loud is helping children develop socio-emotional learning skills

Research shows that arts has the power to build life skills among children and that is the driving force behind NGO Slam Out Loud. Its work which includes placing artists in the classrooms of low income schools has been recognised by many organisations like the World Bank and UNESCO.

Slam Out Loud's in-person program serves around 12,000 disadvantaged children across India and 5 million children globally through their online programs.

Children who have been part of this program have to date created 1 lakh original art works, conducted more than 70 workshops, performed for upwards of 75,000 people and delivered TEDx Talks.

CNBC-TV18's Shivani Bazaz visited one such school to find out how this program actually works.

