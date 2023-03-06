How Police Inspector Anita Kadam remains a step ahead on women’s safety

Last year's women's day was a turning point for Police Inspector Anita Kadam. She was posted to the Social Service branch of the Mumbai Police. One of the key focus areas of this branch is handling crimes against women — and rescuing young girls and women who are being trafficked and forced into prostitution is a big part of the mandate.

Kadam says, “I have rescued over 100 women who were pushed into prostitution and over 400 women from bars. We act on tips. We do a recce, send a dummy and once the tipoff is confirmed, we raid the spot.”

Every operation has different challenges and there are multiple risks involved... the job requires courage, patience, discipline and determination.

Kadam says, “Ensuring the safety of our dummy, our team and the victims is a challenging task. These women don't know that police have come to rescue them and not to arrest them. They run and even jump and risk their safety.”

But the social service branch was not Inspector Kadam's first brush against crimes against women, nor the first test of her bravery and mettle.

Kadam says, “We got information that a girl has come to Aksa beach to commit suicide. We didn't have a picture of the girl. I rushed to the beach, found this girl and rescued her from waist deep water.”

Inspector Kadam insists that rescuing victims is just the first step — and by far the easiest. The hard part comes later, when these young girls and women have to be rehabilitated... and given the tools to pull their lives together and put the trauma behind them. Society, she says, has a large role to play in this but such support is often difficult to come by.

Kadam says, “I have huge expectations from society. Society should accept these women and give them opportunity.”

Inspector Kadam says society has to step up and play its part in the rehabilitation of these young girls and women. A big challenge for these women, she points out, is that society continues to ostracise these women even after they have been rescued. This makes it difficult for them to adjust to life and make headway in healing and re-joining society.