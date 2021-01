The Ministry of External Affairs has undertaken various projects in line with the objectives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious Digital India Programme.

Digital India initiative, which was launched in 2015, aims to empower citizens through online access to government schemes and services.

With an aim to promote digital inclusivity, the ministry has not just done commendable work in the implementation of e-office, but have also launched various websites to help both Indian nationals and those living abroad (NRIs and PIOs).

In February 2020, the ministry also received an award for its e-governance initiatives and implementing the e-office.

Here are some of the digital initiatives undertaken by MEA:

Global Pravasi Rishta portal and app

The Ministry of External Affairs has launched a website and app through which the government aims to connect to the Indian diaspora across the world.

The ministry said that this would be the first effective communication channel which will create a three-way effective communication between the ministry, Indian missions and the diaspora.

The platform will also help the diaspora during any crisis management, enabling them to reach the consular officers and services in time of emergencies.

Furthermore, the platform will be used to inform the people abroad about the existing and new government schemes and developments.

Indbiz.gov.in

In a giant step, the Ministry of External Affairs launched a website in December 2020 which will act as a two-way engagement platform connecting the Indian nationals, businesses globally.

The website www.indbiz.gov.in aims to enhance exports, attract foreign industries and business to India. The website will also help the Indian nationals explore employment opportunities.

The website showcases India's economic, sectoral and state-wise trends that make for an attractive economic partnership.

The portal aims to connect businesses seeking to conduct trade and investment overseas with Indian missions and posts and alert them to the relevant guidelines.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the website will connect interested investors to relevant government agencies such as APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) for agricultural exports from India, Indian trade portal for trade with India and Invest India for inward investment respectively.

The website also highlights the opportunities for agricultural exports.

MEA Performance Smartboard

The Ministry had launched a performance smartboard in August 2019 to monitor the ministry’s performance. allowing citizens and senior officials to view the key performance indicators of MEA.

The platform aims to bring transparency and accountability across all systems of governance.

It provides quick insights into various citizen-centric services like visas, Pilgrims, OCI cards and even the posts of MEA across the world.

Passport Seva App

The mobile application was launched in June 2018, enabling citizens to apply, pay and schedule appointments for acquiring a passport.

The App also helps a user calculate the fee for various process and locate passport offices, police stations etc.

MADAD

Madad portal was launched by the former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in 2015 enabling Indians living abroad file consular online.

Among the chief characteristics of ‘Madad’ are to speed up forwarding and handling of complaints, improve tracking and redressal and escalate unresolved cases.

The maximum priority is given to cases related to bringing back "mortal remains" of any national.