As 2020 approaches its end, amidst the many unprecedented changes brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, stakeholders of the education system are evaluating the way forward for the higher education sector. While no one can predict the future with absolute certainty, an overall direction is emerging.

The pandemic and its aftermath have illustrated once again that there is no one-dimensional solution to the complex problems of today’s world. Multiple organizations are working overtime to find a vaccine, governments are working out how to vaccinate every citizen, and economies are recovering slowly despite massive stimuli. The social welfare thinking of nations and the business models of companies have been reshaped, and assumptions about productivity redefined. It is clear that the post-pandemic world will need solutions that take into account science, economics, mathematics, psychology, the arts and humanities, sociology, political systems and human behaviour as a whole. Educational institutions will have to cater to this new reality through both teaching and research if they hope to stay relevant.

As it happens, the Indian higher education system has been witnessing a paradigm shift over the last decade. From a siloed and specialised form of education, the country is steadily moving towards a multidisciplinary form of education that allows a student to study diverse disciplines and understand how they intersect with each other. This structural change is set to be further accelerated over the coming decade with the launch of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that aims to transform all Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to become multidisciplinary by 2040. Further, the policy also proposes the establishment of model public universities for holistic and multidisciplinary education, at par with IITs, IIMs, etc., called MERUs (Multidisciplinary Education and Research Universities), increased faculty and institutional autonomy in setting curricula and as part of holistic education. Students at all HEIs will be provided with opportunities for an internship with local industry, businesses etc. as well as research internships with faculty and researchers at their own or other HEIs. Since its announcement in August, the NEP has dominated discussions and been appreciated for putting forward a new vision for the education system.

What makes a liberal arts and sciences education relevant for the future is its emphasis on foundational learning across disciplines and on “learning how to learn”. As imparted in many of the world's premier institutions, it inculcates the habit of intellectual curiosity, critical thinking, problem-solving, effective communication, collaboration, adaptability and flexibility. In a post-COVID-19 world, these skills are invaluable to recruiters as they face complex challenges that require employees to be creative and make connections that are not obvious at first glance. Such an education system will address the problem of unemployability among a large proportion of Indian graduates, which has been raised by India Inc. for many years.

However, widespread adoption of a multidisciplinary system of education in India will take place only if the right resources are assigned to it and execution is impeccable. The NEP proposes that 6% of GDP be allocated to education, but the ambitious measures mentioned in the policy will require a level of funding and reach that will not be possible without the participation of the private sector, which accounts for over 60% of all higher education institutions in the country. Fortunately, many private universities, including Ashoka University which took the lead, have already made significant strides in the liberal arts and sciences space over the last few years.

The focus of the entire higher education system will have to be on producing new knowledge via advanced research, which requires a fundamental shift in mindset. Universities will also need to invest in emerging areas like Biotechnology, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning as technology plays a more and more important role in every domain.

With the NEP proposing to reduce the importance of board exams in India, we will also begin to see not just a holistic system of education but also the emergence of a holistic college admissions process that will evaluate students on the basis of much more than just their academic performance. In a holistic admissions process, candidates are evaluated on their level of engagement with their academics, extra-curricular activities, and their unique life journeys. Such a process will ensure that each application is evaluated in its unique context. The archaic system of using high cut-offs to select students will become a thing of the past. This is already being implemented in the country. For example, we at Ashoka University have been following this process since inception as we believe that academic performance is not the sole indicator of merit and potential.

As a new era in Indian education begins, it is encouraging to see that the mindset of Indian policymakers today is in sync with the requirements of the 21st century, and there is a clear intent to utilise India's demographic dividend for the socio-economic development of the country.