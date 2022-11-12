By CNBCTV18.com

The first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off on February 15, 2019, since then the four more upgraded versions of the Vande Bharat Express have been launched to offer a seamless travel experience.

The fifth Vande Bharat Express and the first for South India was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11 from Bengaluru. The Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express will ply via Bengaluru city at the KSR railway station in Bengaluru covering 479 km in just 6 hours and 40 minutes. The semi-high-speed train is expected boost to connectivity and travelling experience.

But what makes the Vande Bharat Express different from other trains in India? Here is all you need to know.

Speed

The Vande Bharat Express has an exterior appearance of an aerodynamic design. The coaches are lighter as compared to other trains, which helps in increasing their efficiency.

The operational speed of the train is 160 kmph. The bogies have fully suspended traction motors along with a state-of-the-art suspension system which makes the running smoother and safer.

It is equipped with an advanced regenerative braking system that helps save about 30 percent of electricity. The intelligent braking system also works towards better acceleration and deceleration of the train.

There is a driver's cabin at each end of the train, which helps in faster turnaround at terminating stations.

Features for a seamless travel experience

The train, whose parts are mostly made in India, has world-class amenities and offers passengers an aircraft-like travelling experience. All the classes have reclining seats, while the executive coaches are equipped with 180-degree rotating seats which can be aligned in the direction of travel.

There are 32-inch screens which provide travellers with audio-visual passenger information and infotainment.

The train has disabled-friendly washrooms and the seat handles have seat numbers written in Braille.

The windows of the train are also wider and the coaches have more space for baggage.

The Vande Bharat Express is also equipped with a photocatalytic ultraviolet air purification system in its roof-mounted package unit (RMPU) for air purification.

Safety

Vande Bharat Express features the state-of-the-art indigenously developed safety feature called the Kavach technology. The advanced Train Collision Avoidance System helps in avoiding accidents.

It has four platform-side cameras outside the coach, including rear-view cameras, GPS, automatic doors, fire sensors, CCTV cameras, onboard Wi-Fi facilities, and a three-hour battery backup.

The automatic gates are operated by the loco pilot and in case of any emergency, the loco pilot and train guard can communicate with each other as well as the passengers.