How India is planning to reduce toll wait time from 47 seconds to less than 30

India is gearing up to revolutionise its tolling system, aiming to reduce wait times at toll booths from the current 47 seconds to less than 30 seconds with the introduction of a barrier-less tolling system. The Minister of State (MoS) for Road Transport and Highways, V K Singh, announced that trials for this system are already underway, and once successful, it will be implemented across the country.

The government is also planning to transition to a payment system based on the number of kilometres traveled. Presently, commuters pay a fixed toll fee, irrespective of the distance covered.

"At present, suppose you give Rs 265, it has nothing to do with kilometres travelled. It (the payment) is based on the toll rule," Singh said.

The new system, however, will charge commuters based on the actual distance they travel, which is expected to improve efficiency.

The success of FASTags , a device that facilitates cashless toll payments, has already reduced waiting times at toll plazas. However, the government is eager to push the boundaries further and provide even quicker and smoother tolling experiences.

The pilot project for this innovative tolling system is currently being tested on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway , where various technologies, such as satellite-based and camera-based solutions, are being evaluated.

With the camera scanning the vehicle registration plate upon entering the highway, the toll charges will be automatically calculated based on the distance traveled, eliminating the need for physical toll booths.

Additionally, on Wednesday (August 2), the Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), a company incorporated by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to carry out Electronic Tolling, collaborated with the 'MeitY Start-up Hub' to organise a Hackathon with Indian tech start-ups.

The aim was to generate ideas for a barrier-less tolling system and an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) that enhances safety and efficiency on the highways.

After extensive evaluations and presentations, the top five start-ups in each category were shortlisted and provided with seed money of Rs. 10 lakh each to conduct a Proof of Concept (POC).

The POCs took place in February 2023 at various locations in Delhi NCR, and the final presentations were recently showcased in front of a panel of jury members and officials from NHAI, IHMCL, NPCI, industry experts, and budding startups.

This Hackathon has brought together tech experts and start-ups to find innovative solutions that will enhance the commuting experience on National Highways.