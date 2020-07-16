  • SENSEX
How Grundfos India helped restore a forgotten pond near Chennai

The project's surveyors explain how even during copious rainfall, hardly any rain water could be harvested owing to garbage, encroachments and vegetation in what should have been a natural wetland.
The Grundfos-Hand-in-Hand model has been replicated in other parts of Chennai to help the city cope with drought.
