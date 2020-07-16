How Grundfos India helped restore a forgotten pond near Chennai

A pond just outside of Chennai is turning into an example of how corporate-community partnerships can change life for the better. The Injambakkam pond, brimming with water, caters to the domestic needs of the 200-odd families that live around it, serving as a water source to residents of the neighbourhood and as a reservoir for rain water during the monsoon.

However, the pond wasn’t always what it is today. Barren land with encroachments and a garbage dump was the kindest way to describe the Injambakkam pond, just three years ago. All that changed when the Indian arm of Danish pump manufacturer Grundfos, teamed up with NGO, Hand in Hand India to revive the water body. And that is why it is, today also a prime example of how a two-year-long lake-and-pond-restoration project in Chennai saved the city from drought, this year.

In 2017, Grundfos and Hand in Hand India embarked on the pond-restoration project.

The Restoration Blueprint

"In 2017 when we came here, there was no way of knowing this was a pond since there were encroachments," says Kannan G, general manager (Natural Resources Management), Hand in Hand, India, "When we approached the Chennai corporation, we were able to identify a 2.5 acre land mass that was actually a pond."

The project's surveyors explain how even during copious rainfall, hardly any rain water could be harvested owing to garbage, encroachments and vegetation in what should have been a natural wetland. The need of the hour: deepening, de-silting, building a bund, a silt-trapper and an outlet for the overflow.

The Injambakkam pond caters to the domestic water needs of the 200 families that live in the suburb.

"The existing pond had a capacity of just 100 cubic metres," says Kannan, "First we excavated soil to create a water body whose capacity was about 10,000 cubic metres. We followed that up with another excavation of another 10,000 cubic metres." The pond's capacity stands at two crore litres today. Slightly above average rainfall in late 2019 helped fill the pond to near-capacity.

How Restoration Created Sustainability

The Grundfos-Hand-in-Hand model has been replicated in other parts of Chennai to help the city cope with drought. The Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) has partnered with the Tamil Nadu government to help in the restoration of 30 such lakes. Grundfos has also done its bit in not just restoring lakes and ponds, but also carving out sustainable models surrounding their restoration.

"Tamil Nadu has witnessed stress on drinking water resources. So, we were looking at how we can impact people here, and the talk was all about restoring water bodies," says Ranganath N.K., Grundfos Water Ambassador, Grundfos India, "We decided that we would support the government in restoring lakes in and around Chennai. It (Injambakkam pond-restoration) was supposed to be done on a smaller scale and we got phase one all set and ready without knowing how sustainable it would be."