How Ganesh Utsav in Maharashtra began with communal riots

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini In August 1893, the first riot between the Hindus and Muslims in Mumbai erupted after the music was played at a Hanuman Temple at Pydhonie. Violence was reported in places like Raver and Yeola in North Maharashtra. Some reports suggest that 75 people were killed in the riots and eventually the army had to be summoned to end it

The Ganesh Utsav, which is celebrated with much fanfare in Maharashtra, has its roots in a communal riot in 1893.

In August 1893, the first riot between the Hindus and the Muslims in Mumbai erupted after the music was played at a Hanuman Temple at Pydhonie. Violence was reported in places like Raver and Yeola in North Maharashtra. Some reports suggest that 75 people were killed in the riots and eventually the army had to be summoned to end it, Hindustan Times reported.

Communal tensions continued the next year during the festival at the Dulya Maruti temple in Pune and the procession of revered bhakti saint Dnyaneshwar.

ALSO READ:

It was Bal Gangadhar Tilak, the editor of newspapers Kesari and Mahratta who was described by the British as 'The Father of Indian Unrest', who then turned the once private, household Ganesh Chaturthi celebration into a gala event, uniting the people of the region.

Following the riots, British Governor Lord Harris blamed the Hindus for the conflict. As a result, the dispute became one not just between Hindus and Muslims, but also with the British government.

According to Lokmanya Tilak’s biographer Sadanand More, the dauntless freedom fighter challenged the ‘divide and rule’ policy of the British although it seemed like he opposed the Muslims.

Before the riots, Hindus and Muslims participated in Muharram, the most popular religious event in the Bombay presidency at the time, history and heritage enthusiast Sandeep Godbole told Hindustan Times.

Tilak himself participated in the Muharram procession at the Budhwar Chowk in Pune in 1892. However, the communal riots ended this synthesis. In 1894, Tilak promoted the celebration of Ganesh Utsav, which also concludes with a procession, bringing all religions, castes and legions together.

As the editor of Kesari, Tilak took pains to explain the intention of the Ganesh festival in the newspaper, encouraging Muslims to participate in it and Hindus in Pune to do the same in Muharram processions.

Tilak also used the mass gathering as a platform for publicity. Along with Swaraj and nationalism, issues such as national education, swadeshi, and sports, were discussed.