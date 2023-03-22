How did Amritpal Singh escape from Punjab Police: A look at CCTV footage and images

Police have released pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attire and appealed to people to help trace him.

Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh, the chief of "Waris Punjab De" outfit, was declared a fugitive after escaping during a police crackdown in Punjab. He remains on the run 48 hours after the operation, and the Uttarakhand and Punjab police are hot on his trail. However, the question on everyone's mind remains: how did Amritpal Singh manage to escape in the first place?

Changed vehicle

A video circulating on social media shows Amritpal Singh escaping in an SUV in Jalandhar on March 18. The police seized the car, along with a .315 bore rifle, some swords and a walkie-talkie set found in it.

CCTV footage shows him escaping in the now recovered Brezza vehicle from a toll booth between Mehatpur and Shahkot in Jalandhar with the help of four associates, who have since been arrested. This was after he had already abandoned his Mercedes car.

A video circulating on social media shows Amritpal Singh escaping in an SUV in Jalandhar on March 18.

The accused went to Gurudwara Sahib in Nangal Ambian where Amritpal changed his clothes and they escaped on two motorcycles, according to Punjab Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill.

Videos are also available online of Amritpal Singh allegedly present in a Jalandhar village. However, these have not been confirmed by Punjab Police.

Videos are also available online of Amritpal Singh allegedly present in a Jalandhar village.

Different Looks

According to reports, Amritpal Singh reportedly hid in a gurudwara at a Jalandhar village, ate there and then fled after changing into western clothes.

Police have released pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attire and appealed to people to help trace him. He ditched his Sikh attire after going to a gurdwara in Nangal Ambian village in Jalandhar, where he wore a shirt and pants to avoid detection.

The pictures show the fugitive in different clothes and hairstyles, with differing bearded looks.

"Amritpal along with three others went to a gurdwara in Mangal Ambian village in Breeza car. Amritpal then changed his outfit and wore a shirt and trouser. Amritpal along with three others escaped on bikes,” Gill said.

A local eyewitness in Jalandhar told ANI that the leader and his associates were in his village on March 18. They changed clothes at a local gurdwara, ate food and went away on motorcycles.

A local eyewitness in Jalandhar told ANI that the leader and his associates were in his village on March 18. They changed clothes at a local gurdwara, ate food and went away on motorcycles.

Stop at gurdwara

According to a report, Amritpal Singh spent at least 45 minutes in the gurdwara. He told Ranjit Singh, the priest of the Nagal Ambian gurdwara, that he needed clothes for a programme that him and his associates were going to, the Indian Express reports.

The associates borrowed the priest's phone and made a call inquiring about the "manual." They offered prayers, ate, changed their clothes and left around 1:45 pm.

State government and Court response

The Punjab government extended the internet ban in some districts of Punjab till March 23. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann issued a statement early Tuesday, assuring the people of Punjab that they are in safe hands. His statement came amid allegations of poor handling of law and order from opposition parties.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court pulled up the state government and police for lapses in handling the case and letting Amritpal slip away. The Court will hear a petition 'illegal detention' of Amritpal, and the Punjab government had to file a reply by Tuesday against a notice issued to it on Monday over “illegally” keeping Amritpal in custody.

The police have arrested four people for helping Amritpal Singh escape during the crackdown. Manpreet Singh alias Manna, Gurdeep Singh alias Deepa, Harpreet Singh alias Happy, and Gurbhej Singh alias Bheja were arrested for helping Amritpal escape in a different car. Amritpal Singh's uncle and his driver have also surrendered themselves to the police.

The police are making efforts to nab the radical preacher, and he will be booked under the National Security Act (NSA) after his arrest. Nine weapons, including one .315 bore rifle, seven rifles of 12 bore, one revolver, and 373 live cartridges of different caliber, have been recovered during the statewide operation. The police suspect an “ISI angle” and foreign funding against those arrested in this case.