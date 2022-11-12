How a WhatsApp message led to solving a murder in Assam

By CNBCTV18.com

But the message from the local journalist prompted CM Biswas to set off a re-investigation into the case.

A single WhatsApp message helped solve the murder of a 13-year-old tribal girl in Assam’s Darrang district. A message from a local journalist to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas on WhatsApp on August 12 meant that the re-investigation from the CID led to uncovering of murder, sexual assault and a massive coverup.

In June, the body of a 13-year-old tribal Christian was found at the home of an SSB Jawan in Dhula, Darrang district. She had been working as a house help. The main accused was the owner of the house whom she was working for, who claimed that the girl had committed suicide. An investigation by the local police and an autopsy revealed that the case was that of a suicide. But the message from the local journalist prompted CM Biswas to set off a re-investigation into the case.

ALSO READ:

“Every day I get about 1,000 messages. I do not read all of them, sometimes 10 or 20. God took me to this particular message. I thought it was sanjog when I saw it. I immediately asked my office to seek a report from the Darrang SP. I had doubts when police arrested the accused after the SP received the message from my office seeking his report,” CM Biswas said.

After CM Biswas and Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta visited the house of the victim, a fresh investigation by the CID followed. The new investigation unearthed evidence of corruption, cover-up, and the fact that the girl was murdered and sexually assaulted. The SP and the ASP of Dhul were also suspended.

“We have completed our investigation which establishes that it was a case of murder and sexual assault and not suicide,” the Chief Minister said. Along with the suspension of the local police, the executive magistrate and the doctors who performed the autopsy and were involved in the coverup have been arrested and charged. The Assam government has now decided to reopen all investigations into unnatural deaths of domestic help in the state.