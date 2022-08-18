By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Delhi Police nabbed the serial teen thief — allegedly a drug addict — who committed the crimes on Independence Day, on Wednesday. He would mainly target women walking alone in the dark, the police said.

In what could be a record of sorts, a 16-year-old boy allegedly committed six thefts in residential areas of South Delhi in less than 24 hours. The accused, who committed the crimes on Independence Day, was apprehended on August 17.

According to Delhi Police, the teenager, who is allegedly a drug addict, has committed more than 13 cases of robberies, theft and purse snatchings. The boy mainly targets women who walk alone on the streets in the evening or at night and snatches their phones or jewellery, the Indian Express reported.

Sequence of thefts on I-Day

On Independence Day, he allegedly snatched a woman’s mobile phone around 8 am from the Hauz Khas area and fled on his scooter, sources told the newspaper.

On the same day, at 5.30 pm, he snatched the purse from another woman in Saket.

Then 10-20 minutes later, the teen went to Lado Sarai market area, where he snatched a mobile phone from a man.

The fourth incident occurred at around 2.15 am in Malviya Nagar area, when the accused snatched the phone of a man walking towards a hospital and fled on his blue scooter, the police said.

Two other people — a food delivery executive and a woman — were targeted by the accused in the next one hour in Saket and Greater Kailash.

Blue scooter

All complainants said the accused rode off on a blue scooter.

The police first viewed the CCTV recordings and then deployed several teams to nab the accused.

On August 17, the police received a tip-off that the teen would be visiting the BRT area on the same scooter. A police team, waiting for him, signalled the accused to stop. The teenager attempted to flee but was caught by the police team.

“Two phones were recovered from his possession. The same phones were robbed a day before,” Indian Express quoted Benita Mary Jaiker, DCP (South), as saying.

The police said the scooter being used by the accused was also stolen from Kalkaji. On further investigation, the police found stolen gold jewellery at his house.