Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • india>
    • Housing prices rise 2.7% YoY in March quarter: RBI data

    Housing prices rise 2.7% YoY in March quarter: RBI data

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The graph was uneven as Bengaluru saw an increase of 15.7 percent while Jaipur saw a contraction of 3.6 percent.

    Housing prices rise 2.7% YoY in March quarter: RBI data
    The all-India House Price Index (HPI) increased year on year by 2.7 percent in the March quarter of 2020-21 compared to the 3.9 percent growth a year ago for the same period, the Reserve Bank of India data released on Monday showed.
    The RBI released its quarterly HPI data for the January-March quarter of 2020-21 taking into account the data received from housing registration authorities in 10 major cities, including metros. The RBI collected data from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai.
    The RBI data shows a large variation across major cities in India. For example, Bengaluru saw an increase of 15.7 percent and Jaipur had a contraction of 3.6 percent.
    Comparing this to the sequential quarter on quarter basis data, the all-India HPI growth rate moderated to 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020-21. The cities that recorded a sequential decline in HPI are Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Jaipur while Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow and Mumbai recorded a sequential increase in HPI.
    In the third quarter of 2020-21, the HPI growth YoY across major cities varied widely from an increase of 6 percent in Bengaluru to a contraction of 7.7 percent in Kochi.
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    Tags
    Previous Article

    India's COVID-19 daily tally lowest in 88 days at 53,256; fatalities at 1,422 for 1st time in 2 months

    Next Article

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maha reports 6,270 new cases; PM Modi lauds today's record-breaking vaccination numbers

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Adani Ports731.05 36.70 5.29
    NTPC118.00 4.45 3.92
    Titan Company1,742.85 31.55 1.84
    SBI419.75 6.85 1.66
    HDFC Life718.75 9.55 1.35
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    NTPC117.95 4.40 3.87
    Titan Company1,740.85 31.90 1.87
    SBI419.55 6.75 1.64
    HUL2,516.10 35.35 1.42
    Bajaj Finserv12,154.40 156.40 1.30
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Adani Ports731.05 36.70
    NTPC118.00 4.45
    Titan Company1,742.85 31.55
    SBI419.75 6.85
    HDFC Life718.75 9.55
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    NTPC117.95 4.40
    Titan Company1,740.85 31.90
    SBI419.55 6.75
    HUL2,516.10 35.35
    Bajaj Finserv12,154.40 156.40

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.10000.24000.32
    Euro-Rupee88.35600.47300.54
    Pound-Rupee103.22100.89600.88
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67250.00230.34
    View More