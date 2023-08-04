Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla receives one-year extension till August 2024

1 Min Read
A senior IAS officer of the 1984 batch, Bhalla assumed office on 23 August 2019, succeeding Rajiv Gauba. He is from Assam Meghalaya cadre.
Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla was given a one-year extension on Friday. He will now serve on the all-powerful post till August 22 next year.
"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service of Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla Bhalla, IAS (AM:84) as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, for a further period of one year beyond 22.08.2023 i.e up to 22.08.2024."
He served as the Union power secretary, before being appointed as an officer on special duty in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
Bhalla has received three one-year extensions in August 2020, 2021, and 2022.
First Published: Aug 4, 2023 5:03 PM IST
