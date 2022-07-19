Tamil Nadu NEET Exemption Bill: Home Ministry tells Parliament 'consultation takes time

The Home Ministry has consulted the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Ayush on the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021, which was forwarded by the Tamil Nadu governor for consideration and assent of the President of India.

As per practice, all bills reserved by the governors are processed by the home ministry in consultation with other nodal ministries and departments. For the NEET Exemption Bill, the ministry had consulted the two other ministries and shared their comments with the Tamil Nadu government on June 21 and 27, the home ministry informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

A question on Tamil Nadu’s NEET Exemption Bill was raised by Madurai MP S Venkatesan, who sought to know the status and progress of the bill and the time by which it was likely to be approved.

The home ministry informed the Parliament that the consultation process in such cases took time and hence no fixed time could be prescribed for their approval.

The Tamil Nadu government had passed the NEET Exemption Bill, which seeks to get rid of the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical degree courses in the state, in September 2021. However, Governor RN Ravi had returned the ruling DMK-piloted anti-NEET bill to the government, following which it was re-adopted by the state government in February this year. The governor had forwarded the bill for the President’s assent.

The bill was introduced by the state after a 19-year-old medical aspirant committed suicide at his home in Salem in September last year, just hours before the NEET exam.

Once the bill is passed by the Centre and gets the approval of the President, NEET will no longer be the only way to get admission to medical colleges in the state. In such a case, the state could conduct state-level entrance exams like in the case of engineering or consider Class 12 results for admissions.