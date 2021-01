The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday lashed out at the Tamil Nadu government for permitting 100 percent seating capacity in cinema halls despite the pandemic. The ministry asked the state government not to dilute any guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act.

"Government of Tamil Nadu order of permitting increase the seating capacity of cinema theatres/multiplexes from existing 50 per cent to 100 per cent is the dilution of MHA order. States and Union Territories shall not dilute guidelines issued under DM act in any manner," the MHA said, ANI reported.

The Ministry said, "In view of the above, Government of Tamil Nadu is requested to immediately issue necessary order to bring their guidelines in line with the MHA guidelines dated 28 December 2020 and inform compliance to this Ministry."

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu government permitted 100 percent seating in theatres from the present 50 percent and directed cinema halls to follow standard operating procedures prescribed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The relaxation comes after owners of cinema halls made a representation appealing to the government to allow them to screen films with full capacity.

The state government had earlier allowed the reopening of the theatres, which remained closed since the national COVID-19 lockdown came into force in March 2020, from November 10 with 50 per cent seating capacity. However, a big chunk of cinema theatres had been shut though the government allowed resumption of screening of films while many movie halls that are already open too witnessed less number of footfalls.

In its order on Monday, the government had said messages on precautionary measures to avoid the virus spread shall also be screened during the show time in cinema theatres to create awareness among the public. "Based on the decrease in the COVID-19 cases day by day, the theatre owners association have represented to the government to increase the seating capacity of cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes," the Government Order had said.