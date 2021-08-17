Home Ministry introduces 'e-Emergency X-Misc Visa' for entry into India from Afghanistan

The Ministry of Home Affairs has introduced a new category of electronic visa called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” to fast-track visa applications for entry into India from Afghanistan. The visa provisions were reviewed in view of the situation in Afghanistan, said the spokesperson at the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Also, an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft took off from Kabul with more than 120 Indian officials in it. The staff was brought inside the secure areas of the airport safely late last evening, ANI reported. Several Indians who wanting to be repatriated to India will be brought back home safely in two days, the report added.
The Ministry of External Affairs has set up an 'Afghanistan Cell' to coordinate repatriation and related matters in the backdrop of the Taliban seizing control of the country. The announcement by MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on setting up of the Cell came on Monday night hours after he said that India will facilitate the repatriation of Sikhs and Hindus who wish to leave the war-torn country.
"MEA has set up a Special Afghanistan Cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests from Afghanistan," Bagchi said on Twitter. He also put out the contact details to reach out to the Cell -- Phone number: +91-9717785379, Email: MEAHelpdeskIndia@gmail.com.
Thousands of desperate people converged at the Kabul international airport on Monday in hopes of getting on an evacuation flight and leave the country. The airport has already been shut for commercial flights and subsequently, the US military has taken control of the airport security to facilitate the evacuation of foreign diplomats and citizens.
India has been a key stakeholder in Afghanistan and it has invested nearly USD 3 billion in carrying out nearly 500 projects across that country. The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is largely seen as a setback for India as the militant outfit has been strongly backed by Pakistan's military.
With inputs from PTI
India’s trade relations with the Taliban may be strained at best as commerce may soon be routed through Karachi and Gwadar. With Pakistan and China holding sway over the group, diplomatic relations with the Taliban will be a thorny issue.