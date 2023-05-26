Holy book stolen from Tawang Monastery in April recovered by Arunachal Police

According to the reports, some miscreants had entered Luguthang village Gonpa by breaking the lock of the main door. Then they had stolen an old Buddhist golden scripture weighing about 35 kg.

Four people from Meragoh village have been arrested by Arunachal Pradesh Police for stealing the Holy book from Luguthang Monastery in Tawang last month. A police team led by Sub Inspector Pema Wangchu had started an investigation following the theft of the Holy Scripture, which carries historical and cultural importance.

“The four accused were arrested and the stolen property was recovered from the Meragoh village after a 9-hour trek”, police told ANI. The Golden Holy Book from Luguthang Monastery in Tawang was stolen on April 28. Luguthang is a remote village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district.

According to the reports, some miscreants had entered Luguthang village Gonpa by breaking the lock of the main door. Then they had stolen an old Buddhist golden scripture weighing about 35 kg.

After the incident, the Gaon Bura of Luguthang Village had lodged an FIR through Extra Assistant Commissioner Pemtan Monpa of Thingbu at Jang police station, according to Arunachal24.

Further investigation into this case is underway, according to police.