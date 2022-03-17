Holi 2022: How to protect your eyes and skin from harmful colours

With the COVID-19 pandemic showing signs of calm, Holi 2022 is expected to be the return of the festival to its former glory. However, the pandemic isn't over yet and people should take proper precautions to stay safe.

Holi, the festival of colours, brings different safety challenges for the skin and the eyes. Here are a few tips to remain safe even as you play with colours.

Wear sunglasses or eye protective gear when you play Holi

You can look cool and keep your eyes safe at the same time by wearing sunglasses while playing Holi. The glasses or protective gear will minimise the chances of the eyes coming into direct contact with colours.

Apply coconut oil around the eyes

This trick is useful to prevent larger particles of colour from entering the eyes. This will also prevent colours from sticking to the most sensitive part of the skin.

Use doctor-recommended eye drops

Make sure to use only doctor recommended eye drops to clean or soothe the eyes after playing with colours. Self-medication may cause further damage.

Avoid contact lenses

Lenses can cause serious damage to eyes as colours can settle in them, making it difficult to clean or wash off.

Tie your hair

If you have long hair, braiding or making a bun will ensure zero contact with the eyes and prevent the coloured water from flowing into your eyes through the hair.

Avoid rubbing eyes

It is advisable to not rub your eyes in case of irritation as it can further lodge the colours deeper into the eye or the skin.

Use aloe vera gel

In case you get colour in your eyes or the skin around the eyes becomes inflamed, use aloe vera gel after thorough cleaning to soothe and treat the inflammation.

Other useful tips to protect your hair and skin:

Avoid playing with harmful colours. Try to use only organic and natural colours.

Wear full sleeved clothes to minimise contact.