Holi 2022: Heartwarming wishes to send to your loved ones

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Holi is a time to spend with family and friends. This year, the festival of colours will be celebrated on March 18. Here are some heartwarming wishes that you could send to your loved ones.

Holi 2022: Heartwarming wishes to send to your loved ones

One of the most vibrant festivals around the world, Holi is all about getting drenched in colours and sharing a joyful moment with family and friends. It is a great opportunity to ease off any stress and just jump into the celebrations.

Apart from smearing colours and hurling water balloons, people often enjoy Holi by munching on some scrumptious snacks like gujia.  Holi celebrates the season of spring and along with it, the feeling of love.

On this Holi, just not spread colours but also send heartwarming wishes to your loved ones. Here are some messages that you can send this Holi.

–  May God paint an incredible canvas with the shades of delight, love, bliss, great wellbeing and achievement. Wishing you a glad Holi.

–   Splendid hues, water inflatables, rich gujiyas and resonant tunes are the elements of flawless Holi. Wish you an extremely upbeat and superb Holi.

–  Paint your life with Holi’s vibrant colours and enjoy the day with dance, music, and lots of splashing water and smearing colours.

–   On this auspicious occasion of Holi, I wish you great health, happiness and prosperity for your whole life. Enjoy every moment and play Holi safely.

–  Rang Barse! It’s time to play Holi. Spread the splash of colours and enjoy the sweet delicacies. May this Holi 2022 bring a lot of happiness and love in your life. Happy Holi

–  May the splash of colours bring ample joy, health and wealth to you and your family.

–  May you paint the lives of your loved ones with the colours of joy and happiness. Wishing a very happy Holi to you and your family.

– May God give you all the colours of life, the colours of joy, the colours of happiness, the colours of friendship, the colours of love, and any other colours you wish to paint in your life. Have a wonderful Holi.

(Edited by : Thomas Abraham)
