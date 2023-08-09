Hoisting the National Flag: Check guidelines for proper display of Tricolour on Independence Day

The Flag Code of India clearly lays down the rules for hoisting Tricolour and how to store it after displaying it on the Independence Day.

The 77th Independence Day will be celebrated on August 15, 2023. Independence Day is observed all across the country with zeal and patriotic fervour by hoisting the National Flag at schools, government buildings, and public places.

The government has also launched the second edition of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to encourage people to hoist Tricolour at their homes and workplaces.

However, while celebrating Independence Day, it is important to follow the right flag-hoisting etiquette to honour our nation’s identity. The Flag Code clearly lays down the rules for hoisting Tricolour and how to store it later.

Guidelines on Proper Hoisting of the National Flag

- When the National Flag is displayed horizontally on a wall, the saffron band should be positioned at the top. For vertical display, the saffron band should be to the right side of the flag when viewed by a person facing it.

- If the Tricolour is exhibited from a pole that projects lengthwise or in an inclined position, the saffron band should be at the far end of the staff.

Other Key Points to Remember:

1. The Tricolour should always be placed in a position of honour and respect. A damaged or untidy flag should never be displayed.

2. The flag must not be displayed in an inverted manner, with the saffron band at the bottom.

3. It is inappropriate to dip the national flag in salute to any individual or object.

4. No other flag should be placed above, higher than, or alongside the Tricolour.

5. Flowers, garlands or symbols are not permitted to be positioned on or above the flag-mast from where the flag is flying.

6. The national flag should not be used for decoration, as a festoon, rosette, or bunting.

7. Prevent the flag from touching the ground, floor, or water surface.

8. Simultaneous display with other flags is not permitted.

9. The Tricolour should not be a part of clothing or uniforms worn below the waist, nor should it be embroidered or printed on personal items.

10. The flag should remain free of any lettering, and it should not be used to cover the sides, back, or top of vehicles.

It should be noted that the usage, exhibition and hoisting of the National Flag is strictly defined by the Flag Code of India, 2002 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.