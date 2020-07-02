India Hog deer escaping floods in Kaziranga killed by miscreants for meat, many hit by speeding vehicles Updated : July 02, 2020 06:47 PM IST Flood in this area during the monsoons is an annual occurrence. The deer population from banks of Brahmaputra migrates to the hills becoming “easy targets”. Three persons have been recently arrested by the Crime Investigation Range. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply