    Homeindia News

    Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin's son among four employees sacked by Jammu and Kashmir government
    PTI

    All the four employees were dismissed from service under Article 311 of the Constitution which enables the government to sack its employees without an inquiry.

    The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday sacked its four employees including son of Syed Salahuddin, the chief of banned Hizbul Mujahideen, and the wife of terror-funding accused Bitta Karate, the officials said.
    Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate is currently in judicial custody in terror-funding cases, officials said. His wife Assabah-ul-Arjamand Khan, a Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services officer, was posted in the Directorate of Rural Development.
    Syed Abdul Mueed, Manager, Information and Technology at Department of industries and Commerce, is son of Syed Salahuddin, the Pakistan-based chief of banned terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. The others dismissed are: Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, Scientist; and Majid Hussain Qadiri (senior Assistant Professor) in Kashmir University.
