Hiver plans to make delivering customer support easy

Hiver, a Bangalore-based SaaS company, has recently added a live chat option to its Gmail- based customer service solution, whose adoption has been quite encouraging. Since its adoption, more and more companies have taken to Hiver’s live chat feature as it works within Gmail, and is extremely user-friendly.

“The biggest differentiator for Hiver’s live chat is that it works within Gmail and is very easy to set up. Other live chat solutions would require teams to learn completely alien software and get trained to use it - all of which is very time-consuming and overwhelming. Hiver’s live chat, on the other hand, fits intuitively within Gmail,” said Niraj Ranjan Rout, CEO, and Co-Founder, Hiver.

The company’s product and engineering teams had been working for months to build out the powerful and intuitive live chat functionality, the company said in a statement.

Hiver started off as a shared inbox solution - enabling teams to manage group emails like info@ and support@ - right from their Gmail inbox. But in 2020, it rebranded itself as a customer service solution and also launched its new analytics platform. This led to Hiver’s entry into the billion-dollar helpdesk market. Most businesses using Google Workspace start out handling customer emails by using labels or Google Groups but run into collaboration issues as they scale. They then move to helpdesks, which can be fairly overwhelming, as Gmail on its own doesn’t have the capabilities to meet the needs of support teams. Hiver comes in and bridges this gap by offering powerful helpdesk-like capabilities right on top of Gmail. This also makes Hiver the first customer service solution to operating out of Google Workspace.

Hiver was founded by two IIT Kharagpur alumni. While Niraj Ranjan Rout, CEO, and Co-Founder, Hiver, has been responsible for defining the vision and strategy of the business, Nitesh Nandy, CTO, and Co-Founder oversee the development and scaling needs of Hiver’s technical platform to date.

The company announced its Series B funding round earlier this year, raising $22 million. This round of funding will give Hiver the capabilities to build more powerful functionalities and create a more holistic product, the company said.