India Hiring activity registers 14% sequential growth in Dec: Report Updated : January 07, 2021 01:34 PM IST On a year-on-year basis, the overall hiring witnessed a decline of 10 percent in December 2020, the lowest decline in the post-COVID months. In terms of cities, within metros, Pune and Delhi led the sequential recovery at an over 18 percent and over 16 percent increase in hiring. Coimbatore saw the highest hiring growth of over 30 percent amongst tier-II cities.