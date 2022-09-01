    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Hindustan Aeronautics trades positive as Centre gives nod to Tejas Mark-2 project

    PM Modi-led CCS has cleared the Ministry of Defence's proposal to build the Teja Mark-2 project at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore, as per a CNBC-Awaaz report.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has reportedly approved the Tejas Mark 2 project boosting India's push for indigenous fighter aircraft. PM Modi-led CCS has cleared the Ministry of Defence's proposal to build the Teja Mark-2 project at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore, as per a CNBC-Awaaz report.
    Tejas is an indigenously developed light multi-role fighter aircraft developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). The Tejas Mark-1 was designed to replace the MiG-21s and the Tejas Mark-2 is expected to replace the Mirage and the Mig-29. The production of the Tejas Mark-2 is likely to begin around 2030.
    HAL share price traded nearly a percent up on Thursday, quoting at a price of Rs 2,315.70 apiece on BSE. The HAL stock price opened at Rs 2,280.50 and hit the day's high at Rs 2,328.
