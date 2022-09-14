Hindi Diwas: Know the history and significance behind celebrating the day

By CNBCTV18.com

Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14 to commemorate the adoption of Hindi as the official language of the federal government by the Constituent Assembly. There are 615 million people who speak Hindi across the globe. In 2019, the language became the third most spoken language in the world. The language is so popular that some commonly used Hindi words like 'Surya Namaskar' and 'Jugaad' have found a place in the Oxford Dictionary.

History

In 1949, India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru decided to observe Hindi Diwas on September 14, following the adoption of the language by the Constituent Assembly. However, the first Hindi Diwas was officially observed on 14 September 1953.

Hindi is one of the 22 scheduled languages of the country. It is recognised as an official language under Article 343 of the Constitution of India.

September 14 is also the birth anniversary of Rajendra Singh, an Indian scholar and Hindi stalwart. Singh played an important role in making Hindi the official language of India.

The idea of making Hindi a national language was first propounded by Mahatma Gandhi in 1918 during the Hindi Sahitya Sammelan.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the first leader to have addressed an international audience in Hindi in 1977. As the external affairs minister of India, Vajpayee addressed the United Nations General Assembly in Hindi.

Significance

Hindi Diwas is celebrated to honour the language and to make it more popular among the younger generation. On this day, the awards like Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar and Rajbhasha Gaurav Puraskar are given to ministries, departments, PSUs, nationalised banks, and citizens for their contribution to the promotion of the Hindi language.

Various literary and cultural events are held on this day in schools, colleges and other educational institutions to promote the Hindi language.