Fire at new OPD block at IGMC in Shimla, around 250 people evacuated

Shimla hospital fire: The blasts occurred when Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) services had just started. According to a preliminary estimate, the loss is over Rs 60 lakh, a report said.

A fire broke out at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) in Shima, Himachal Pradesh, on Thursday after two cooking gas cylinders exploded in the cafeteria. Around 250 people were evacuated from the new OPD building, officials said. However, no casualty was reported.

The two blasts took place in quick succession, triggering panic, among those present during the incident. Billows of smoke were visible from far away.

The blasts occurred when Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) services had just started. Within 15-20 minutes, about 250 people, including patients, were evacuated with the help of hospital staff and others, IGMCH Senior Medical Superintendent Rahul Rao was quoted by PTI as saying.