Himachal Pradesh: Over 40 feared buried under debris of major landslide in Kinnaur

Over 40 persons are feared buried under the debris of a major landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said. Teams of the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, National Disaster Response Force, and police are on the spot for the rescue operation. Sliding and shooting stones are continuing and that is hampering the rescue work.

ITBP said one truck, one HRTC bus, and cars reportedly came under the rubble. Many people reported being trapped. ITBP teams rushed for the rescue operation.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has directed police and local administration to carry out rescue operations. The NDRF has also been put on alert. "We have received information that one bus and a car could have been hit. We are awaiting detailed information," Thakur said.

ITBP personnel of the 17th battalion, 19th battalion, and 43rd battalion reached the landslide site to undertake the rescue operation. "The landslide incident has taken place near Nigulsari. A bus is buried under the rubble there. Few cars and a truck are suspected to be trapped. The bus driver and one more person are rescued. ITBP rescue teams at the spot, operation hindered due to falling boulders," said Kinnaur MLA JS Negi.

