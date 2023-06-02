NHRC issues notice to Centre on production of spurious vitamins, other drugs in Himachal Pradesh

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday took suo motu cognisance of a media report claiming the Baddi Industrial area in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district has become a production hub of spurious vitamins, syrups, and drugs.

"Reportedly, there are more than 100 nutraceutical companies active in the area, which have the licence to produce only food products under the Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006. Hence, these are beyond the purview of the Drug Controller General of India and the State Food Safety Department." NHRC said in its press release.