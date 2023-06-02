NHRC issues notice to Centre on production of spurious vitamins, other drugs in Himachal Pradesh

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday took suo motu cognisance of a media report claiming the Baddi Industrial area in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district has become a production hub of spurious vitamins, syrups, and drugs.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday took suo motu cognisance of a media report claiming the Baddi Industrial area in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district has become a production hub of spurious vitamins, syrups, and drugs.
"Reportedly, there are more than 100 nutraceutical companies active in the area, which have the licence to produce only food products under the Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006. Hence, these are beyond the purview of the Drug Controller General of India and the State Food Safety Department." NHRC said in its press release.
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
National Pension System investment for retirement years — returns & allocation strategy
Jun 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
This 21-year-old Thane guy has built a Rs 500 crore company that aims to shatter the drug retail industry
Jun 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
World View: BRICS Summit — India is the only dependable bridge between BRICS and the US
Jun 2, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Zoomed Out: The Social Progress Imperative Report 2022— India has its work cut out for it
Jun 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read