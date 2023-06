By CNBCTV18.com

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday took suo motu cognisance of a media report claiming the Baddi Industrial area in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district has become a production hub of spurious vitamins, syrups, and drugs.

