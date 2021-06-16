Himachal Pradesh makes e-pass registration mandatory for tourists

The Himachal Pradesh government has introduced the e-pass registration to control the number of tourists and visitors entering the hilly state.

The mandatory e-pass was brought in after massive traffic congestion was reported at Parwanoo in Solan district soon after the state opened for visitors. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has urged tourists to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

Himachal Pradesh, which is largely dependent on tourism revenues, eased COVID-19 curbs and allowed visitors after the number of active cases went down.

How to apply for an e-pass to enter Himachal

Visit the e-pass website — Covid19epass.hp.gov.in

Click on Apply for E-pass.

Select the "request type"

Coming to Himachal,

Going out and coming back to HP (within 72 hours),

Within state crossing interstate barriers

Travelling from and traveling to.

Purpose of travel.

Applicant details with vehicle number and make etc.

Upload identification proof.

An SMS is generated once the application is approved.

Download the E-Pass or take a printout at the time of traveling.

What has been relaxed are:

Interstate and Intrastate buses can operate with 50 percent occupancy.

No RT-PCR negative certificate required at the time of entering.

On weekdays, shops can open from 9 am to 5 pm. On weekends, except for essential commodities, other shops will remain closed.