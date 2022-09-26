    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    7 tourists dead, 10 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    7 tourists dead, 10 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    7 tourists dead, 10 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu
    By PTI

    The Banjar MLA said the victims were residents of various states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi. They are being identified, he added.

    Seven tourists died and 10 suffered injuries as a tempo traveller fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Sunday evening, a local MLA said.
    The BJP MLA from Banjar, Surender Shourie, streamed a video on Facebook Live via his social media account on Monday at around 12.45 am, informing people about the accident that occurred near Ghiyaghi in Banjar subdivision.
    The injured were first taken to Banjar hospital from where they have been referred to Kullu hospital after being given first aid, he added.
    Shourie thanked the district administration and the locals for carrying out rescue operation despite darkness.
