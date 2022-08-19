Homeindia news

3.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur

By PTI  IST (Published)

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 shook Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Friday, the state disaster management department said.
There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property and the tremor was in moderate range.
The quake's epicentre was at a depth of 5 km in Kinnaur district, the department said, adding that tremors were felt in and around the district at 12.02 pm.
