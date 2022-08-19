3.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur

By PTI

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 shook Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Friday, the state disaster management department said.

The quake's epicentre was at a depth of 5 km in Kinnaur district, the department said, adding that tremors were felt in and around the district at 12.02 pm.