Several shops and houses gutted after fire in Himachal Pradesh's Banjar area | Video

A fire erupted in Banjar area in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh early Monday.
Several shops and houses were gutted after a fire erupted in Banjar area in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh early Monday.
A video shared by news agency ANI showed raging fire, with billows of smoke filling the area.
Fire was brought under control.
No casualties were reported.
