homeindia NewsSeveral shops and houses gutted after fire in Himachal Pradesh's Banjar area | Video

Several shops and houses gutted after fire in Himachal Pradesh's Banjar area | Video

Several shops and houses gutted after fire in Himachal Pradesh's Banjar area | Video
1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 10, 2023 7:22:44 AM IST (Published)

A fire erupted in Banjar area in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh early Monday.

Several shops and houses were gutted after a fire erupted in Banjar area in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh early Monday.

Recommended Articles

View All

Explained: Why is Amul facing a backlash for entering the Bengaluru market?

Apr 7, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

World Health Day: These are some strategies to protect your health and also your wallet

Apr 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World Health Day: Here's how the pandemic reshaped our health priorities and goals

Apr 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

RBI MPC— a fine balancing act despite being fixated with inflation control 

Apr 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


A video shared by news agency ANI showed raging fire, with billows of smoke filling the area.

Fire was brought under control.
No casualties were reported.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Himachal PradeshKullu

Next Article

PM Modi interacts with 'The Elephant Whisperers' couple in Tamil Nadu forest