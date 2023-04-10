Several shops and houses gutted after fire in Himachal Pradesh's Banjar area | Video

A fire erupted in Banjar area in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh early Monday.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed raging fire, with billows of smoke filling the area.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Several shops & houses were gutted in a fire that broke out in Banjar area in Kullu district during the early hours today. Fire was brought under control. No casualties were reported. pic.twitter.com/GlTl57HI3u — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2023

Fire was brought under control.

No casualties were reported.