Himachal Pradesh: Death toll reaches 25 in Kinnaur landslide; search underway

The death toll in the landslide in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh rose to 25, a senior official said. Search and rescue operations for those missing in the landslide that occurred on August 11 are underway.

State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said as per information provided by Bhawanagar SHO, two bodies had been retrieved from the rubble at Chaura village on National Highway 5 in Nichar tehsil on Monday. An SUV and its passengers feared buried under the rubble could not be traced so far, he said.

The rescue operation is being carried out jointly by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and members of local police and home guards.

An HRTC bus, which along with other vehicles, was buried under the debris, were found in a badly damaged condition on August 12. A truck was also found, which had rolled down towards a riverside due to stones falling down a mountainside, and the driver's body was recovered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to landslide in Kinnaur and Rs 50,000 each to the injured, the PMO had said.

