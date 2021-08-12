Himachal Pradesh: 13 dead, 10 rescued in major landslide in Kinnaur; search operation on

Thirteen people dead, 13 others were rescued while the search operation is underway as several feared trapped under the debris of a major landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. Three bodies were recovered from the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, which, along with other vehicles, was buried under the debris, State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said.

Those rescued have been sent to CHC-Bhawanagar for medical treatment. The National Highway-5 is through for vehicular activities but traffic movement has not been started yet, said the State Emergency Operation Centre

The bus was found in a badly damaged condition, Mokhta added. Another vehicle, a Bolero, still lies buried under the rubble. The rescue work, being carried out jointly by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and the members of local police and home guards, resumed at 6 am, Mokhta said.

The HRTC bus, which had been on its way from Reckong Peo to Haridwar via Shimla, was hit by the boulders after a landslide around Wednesday noon near Chaura village on national highway-5 in Nigulsari area of Nichar tehsil.

Eight of the dead were found trapped in a Tata Sumo taxi during the rescue operation on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to landslide in Kinnaur and Rs 50,000 each to the injured, said the PMO.

With inputs from PTI