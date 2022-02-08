Hijab row: Schools, colleges shut for 3 days in Karnataka; Section 144 imposed as violence reported

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday ordered closure of all high schools and colleges for next three days in the state amid ongoing hijab row.

"I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of Karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered closure of all high schools and colleges for next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Section 144 has been imposed in some districts as protests for and against the 'hijab' i ntensified at colleges in different parts of Karnataka. Protests erupted at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College in Udupi today after a large group of students raised slogans in the college campus. Similar protests have been reported at colleges in Mandya, Vijayapura, Shivamogga and Gadag districts.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court appealed to the students to maintain peace and tranquility so that the public is not disturbed. The court said it has full faith in the wisdom and virtue of the public at large and it hopes the same would be practiced.

After hearing the petitions filed by some students studying in a Government Pre-University College for Girls in the coastal town of Udupi, the court posted the matter for Wednesday.

The petitioners sought a declaration from the court that they have a fundamental right to practice essential religious practices, including wearing of Hijab as per Islamic faith, on the college premises.

Last week, the state government had issued an order making uniforms prescribed by it or management of private institutions mandatory for its students at schools and pre-university colleges across the state. The issue that initially began in January at a government PU College in Udupi where six students, who attended classes wearing head-scarf in violation of the stipulated dress code were asked to leave the campus, has spread to different parts of the state, with Hindu students too responding with saffron shawls.