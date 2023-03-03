Hijab back in news as Karnataka girls seek permission to wear it during exams, govt refuses to budge

State Education Minister BC Nagesh has said that the ban on wearing a hijab during the state board examinations will continue.

Nearly five months after the Supreme Court delivered a split verdict on the hijab ban in Karnataka, the issue is rearing its head again after students requested permission to wear it during their board exams. However, the Karnataka government is not going to shift its stance on the issue, stressing that it will not compromise on the rules.

State Education Minister BC Nagesh said that the ban on wearing the hijab during the state board examinations will continue. Nagesh added that while students can come wearing the hijab to examination centres, they would have to remove it when entering the examination hall, reported TV9 Hindi.

Nagesh said that since the matter is already being considered in the Supreme Court, the question of permitting students to appear while wearing the hijab does not arise. Talking about students who fail the exams as they will not appear for the exams without their hijabs, the minister stated that the government does not take those cases seriously.

Ahead of the Pre-University Certificate Examinations, which are set to begin from March 9, two petitioners approached the Supreme Court for an interim stay on the February 2022 order which had banned students from wearing any religious clothing in exam centres of government schools in the state.

The petition alleged that many students had chosen not to appear for the examinations last year and would not appear for this year’s exam as well with the enforcement of the ban on hijabs. With the October 13 split judgement of the Supreme Court, the order of the Karnataka High Court which upheld the ban remains in effect. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrchud accepted the matter for urgent listing.

"If the Impugned Government Order is not stayed, this state of affairs for the appellants will continue, while another batch of hijab adorning Muslim girls will be forced to drop out or be retained in the same year upon failing to write PUC Board exams that are due to be conducted in February, 2023,” the petition stated.

The issue will be revisited by a larger Constitution bench headed by CJI Chandrachud. “If the belief is sincere, and it harms no one else, there can be no justifiable reasons for banning hijab in a classroom,” stated Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia while Justice Hemant Gupta had said that the government was constitutionally allowed to prescribe a uniform and prohibit religious clothing like the hijab in their 209-page split judgement.